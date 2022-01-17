Experts link recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Kerala to Omicron variant

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The test positivity rate (TPR) in the state crossed the 30 per cent mark on Sunday as health experts linked the recent surge in COVID cases and cluster formations to the presence of the fast spreading Omicron variant.

Citing a sample study that found the first evidence of community spread of the Omicron virus in the state, the experts said authorities should stop targeting only the international travellers for containing the variant.

However, official records account for only 528 confirmed Omicron cases so far even as the daily number of positive cases has recorded a massive 600 per cent increase since January 1. As many as 18,123 persons tested positive for COVID on Sunday in the state with a TPR of 30.55 per cent.

The presence of Omicron has been detected in 75 per cent of the samples tested among inpatients in Baby Memorial Hospital Ltd (BMH), Kozhikode. The finding, even if conducted on a small scale, is significant as it hints at community spread that calls for emergency measures to manage an impending peak of the third wave.

"The tests prove that the surge we see around is due to Omicron. Hence there is an urgent need to promote testing and self isolation to delay the surge. If it is not done the situation will move to a major outbreak," according to Dr Anoop Kumar AS, Chief of Critical Care Medicine, BMH.

He warned that the daily positive cases are likely to cross 50,000 in three to four weeks. Fast spreading Omicron in the community means that a lot of people would be experiencing throat pain and cold with fever sometimes.

Unlike Delta, the Omicron variant does not cause loss of ability to sense smell and taste. Experts want people with mild symptoms and those with multiple diseases to undertake COVID test.

It helps prevent further spreading or reduce severity in the case of people with vulnerabilities. "Those who are unwilling to undergo tests should at least self-isolate when they have the symptoms. Otherwise they cause further spreading," said Dr Anoop.

The experts are keenly watching how fast the new variant replaces Delta as it charts a new infection curve that requires a new strategy. They are discussing the need for a more practical approach at testing and isolation for Omicron.

The demand came after it was noted that people hesitate to undergo testing for fear of the hassles involved for themselves and for their families.

Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, vice-chairman, Research Cell, Indian Medical Association (IMA), Kerala said a seven-day isolation is a reasonable time period because the maximum spread from an infected person happens in the first few days. A Japanese study on Omicron showed peak viral isolation occurs in three to six days of symptoms.

A person completing self-isolation shall wear a mask and others around also have to take precaution. So there is no need to prolong the isolation period beyond seven days. "Perfect can’t be the enemy of good; it is not feasible anymore to isolate everyone for 2 weeks," he said.

Dr Anoop said 38 of the 51 patients with no recent international travel background tested positive for Omicron in the study. Hence, targeting only the international travellers for containing the variant was not sufficient.

At present, the health department is focusing on international travellers and their contacts to detect Omicron. Their samples are sent for genomic sequencing, an expensive and time-consuming procedure, for confirmation. The details of random testing in the community are not available on the public domain.

The BMH conducted the tests by modifying -- noticing the changes to a particular gene of the virus -- an existing RT-PCR test. The health department also can also adopt the method in the absence of specific testing kits approved by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Dr Anoop said.

However, Dr Rajeev differs, saying, "With BA.1 and BA.2 versions of Omicron detected in India, exact identification of the variant will become cumbersome, as BA.2 shows up like delta on a RT-PCR. For most purposes, all we need is a basic confirmation by genomic sequencing studies that Omicron has replaced Delta. Once that’s confirmed, there will not be much value in trying to differentiate each time between Omicron and delta using RT-PCR tests."

