Kerala Christmas-New Year Bumper lottery: Painter, who bought ticket hours before draw, wins Rs 12 crore

Sadanandan of Aymananam bought the lottery ticket from a vendor on Sunday morning said the amount would be utilised for arranging better living conditions for his children.

Published: 17th January 2022 05:34 PM

A lottery shop at Velanthavalam in Palakkad | A Sanesh

By Online Desk

KOTTAYAM:  A painting worker here has won Rs 12 crore in the Christmas-New Year bumper lottery.

Sadanandan of Aymananam bought the lottery ticket from a vendor on Sunday morning -- a few hours before the lucky draw took place in Thiruvananthapuram.

"I bought the prize-winning ticket from Selvan (lottery vendor) this morning when I went to the nearby market for buying meat," Sadandandan, who has been a painting worker for the last 50 years, told reporters.

He said the amount would be utilised for arranging better living conditions for his children.

Tickets for the Christmas bumper cost Rs 300. The lottery carried the second prize of Rs 3 crore (which was awarded to six tickets) and the third prize of Rs 60 lakh (awarded to six tickets).

The lottery department initially printed 24 lakh tickets, according to local media reports. Tickets were printed twice after they sold out - first nine lakhs and then 8.34 lakhs.

In September 2021, a Kerala auto driver won a lottery prize of Rs 12 crore after Onam. 

