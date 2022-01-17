Kerala government enlists top tour operators to tap tourism potential in Malabar region

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major tourism marketing initiative to tap the tourism potential of the Malabar region, the Kerala government is roping in around 500 top tour operators from India and abroad to attract domestic and foreign visitors to the seven northern districts.

As part of the initiative, named 'Fam 2 Malabar 500', the tour operators will be brought to Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Wayanad and Kasaragod this year, so they can familiarise themselves with the region’s potential to emerge as a vibrant tourism hub.

"The initiative will help mark Malabar firmly on the global tourism map and attract domestic and international visitors to the region with the help of the packages offered by these tour operators," Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas said. The government will extend all support to the industry bodies partnering with the campaign.

The tour operators, who will arrive in different groups, will be taken on familiarisation trips through the panoramic settings of north Kerala and given a hands-on feel of Malabar’s history, heritage and lifestyle, including its rich and diverse culinary traditions.

The first batch of around 70 tour operators is set to reach Kannur on January 17. The group, which includes tour and travel organisers from Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and Kolhapur, will be hosted by the North Malabar Chamber of Commerce under a package called 'Mystical Malabar' till January 20.

The visitors will be treated to a performance of theyyam at the Theyyakkaavu in Kannur on January 17. On the next day, they will get to witness other folk and martial art traditions of Malabar like kolkali, poorakkali and kalaripayattu.

Besides, the team will be taken to places like Paithalmala, Thalassery Fort, Muzhappilangad Beach, Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary, Bekal Fort and the houseboat hub of Valiyaparamba.

The initiative is also expected to act as a boost to the state's ambitious caravan tourism project, which has elicited tremendous response in the few months since its launch. According to Riyas, as many as 122 operators have so far applied to roll out 236 caravans and 59 investors for setting up 87 caravan parks.

Tourist caravans will be displayed at Hotel Magnet, Puthiyatheru, in Kannur from 8 am to 10 am on January 18 for the public, media and tourism industry to view. The logo for the project was released by the minister at a function held here on Sunday.