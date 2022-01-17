 Renowned environmental activist and teacher Prof M K Prasad passes away

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Prof M K Prasad, renowned environmentalist, botanist, and educator, who successfully spearheaded the Save Silent Valley movement in the 1970s, passed away on Monday. He was 89.

Prof Prasad was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi for Covid19 for a week or so before he breathed his last this morning at 5:30.

He was drawn into environmental activism immediately after completing his post-graduation in Botany. He later joined the Maharaja's College, Ernakulam, as a lecturer, where he rose to become its principal.

Prof Prasad also played a key role in the setting up of the Integrated Rural Technology Centre at Mundoor in Palakkad. He was associated with the UN's Millennium Ecosystem Assessment Board for five years. The World Wide Fund of Nature's operations in Kerala was part of this association. He was also the Chairman of MS Swaminathan Research Foundation's Programme Advisory Committee in Wayanad.

In his condolence message, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Prof Prasad, who has given historical contributions to preserving nature and the environment, will be remembered forever. "As a teacher, he has earned respect all over," the CM said.

A prolific writer, Prof Prasad has written several books on environment-related topics including Silent Valley Hydro Electric Project. It was when he was at the helm of Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad, the 'Save Silent Valley' movement to protect the evergreen subtropical forest in the Palakkad district was successfully launched to save the valley from being flooded by a hydroelectric project. He has also served as Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calicut, Executive Vice Chairman, Information Kerala Mission, Govt of Kerala, and President of Kerala Sastra Sahitya President.

Prof Prasad is survived by his wife Sherly, a retired professor, Maharaja's College, Ernakulam, son Amal Prasad and daughter Anjana Prasad.

His body was cremated at the Ravipuram Crematorium later in the afternoon.