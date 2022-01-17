STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

 Renowned environmental activist and teacher Prof M K Prasad passes away

Prof Prasad was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi for Covid19 for a week.

Published: 17th January 2022 12:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2022 02:23 PM   |  A+A-

Prof M K Prasad

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Prof M K Prasad, renowned environmentalist, botanist, and educator, who successfully spearheaded the Save Silent Valley movement in the 1970s, passed away on Monday. He was 89.

Prof Prasad was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi for Covid19 for a week or so before he breathed his last this morning at 5:30.

He was drawn into environmental activism immediately after completing his post-graduation in Botany. He later joined the Maharaja's College, Ernakulam, as a lecturer, where he rose to become its principal.

Prof Prasad also played a key role in the setting up of the Integrated Rural Technology Centre at Mundoor in Palakkad. He was associated with the UN's Millennium Ecosystem Assessment Board for five years. The World Wide Fund of Nature's operations in Kerala was part of this association. He was also the Chairman of MS Swaminathan Research Foundation's Programme Advisory Committee in Wayanad.

In his condolence message, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Prof Prasad, who has given historical contributions to preserving nature and the environment, will be remembered forever. "As a teacher, he has earned respect all over," the CM said.

A prolific writer, Prof Prasad has written several books on environment-related topics including Silent Valley Hydro Electric Project. It was when he was at the helm of Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad, the 'Save Silent Valley' movement to protect the evergreen subtropical forest in the Palakkad district was successfully launched to save the valley from being flooded by a hydroelectric project. He has also served as Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calicut, Executive Vice Chairman, Information Kerala Mission, Govt of Kerala, and  President of Kerala Sastra Sahitya President.

Prof Prasad is survived by his wife Sherly, a retired professor, Maharaja's College, Ernakulam, son Amal Prasad and daughter Anjana Prasad.

His body was cremated at the Ravipuram Crematorium later in the afternoon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
M K Prasad Save Silent Valley Movement
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India records 2,58,089 new Covid-19 cases, 385 deaths; positivity rate 19.65 per cent
A teenager receives her first dose of vaccine for COVID-19 at a college in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Omicron a 'deviant' from pandemic progression script: Virologist Jacob ohn
Omicron variant: Hospitalisation under 4 per cent, finds latest study
Image of a women SHG used for representational purpose only (File | Express)
With men jobless, rural women in Bengal turn bread winners

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp