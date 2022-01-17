STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thiruvathira in Kerala's Wadakkanchery adds fuel to fire in CPM's controversy

Congress district secretary Rajendran Arangath lodged a complaint with the city police commissioner as the large participation in the performance was in violation of the Covid protocol.

CPM Flag

CPM Flag (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Even as the Thiruvathirakali held in connection with the CPM Thiruvananthapuram district conference led to a major controversy for violating COVID protocol, a similar performance at Thekkumkara in Wadakkanchery has embarrassed the party. 

While as many as 502 women had taken part in the performance in Thirvananthapuram, more than a hundred women were present in the Thekkumkara event held on Saturday ahead of the party district conference slated for January 21, 22 and 23. 

Congress district secretary Rajendran Arangath lodged a complaint with the city police commissioner as the large participation in the performance was in violation of the COVID protocol.

As per the government’s revised guidelines in the wake of the new surge in COVID cases, the number of participants in a public event has been restricted to 50 if a district has a test positivity rate of above 20 per cent but below 30 per cent.

The TPR in Thrissur district on Friday was 21.33 per cent. However, sources in the CPM said the programme adhered to the COVID protocol.

