With hike in wild animal attacks, forest dwellers willing to relocate under Kerala government scheme

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: "Life was miserable in the forest. Tigers, leopards and elephants roamed the hamlet. Monkeys, squirrels, wild pigs and deer destroyed the crops. The schools were 12km away and often the children were chased by wild elephants," says Bindu, who had to part with the 40 cents of land at Katlapara in Shenduruney Wildlife Sanctuary.

"Many villagers rented houses near the schools to ensure the safety of the children. Transportation was always a horror. Now, we are at lease able to sleep peacefully. The compensation provided by the forest department was not lucrative and leaving the land where my family had lived for generations was painful. We have bought a small plot at Thazhamel in Anchal in Kollam district and are planning to build a house. I work as a rubber tapper to support my family," she said.

Around 50 families in Katlappara settlement located 15 km inside the Shenduruney forest have availed the relocation scheme launched by the forest department. Under the Rebuild Kerala Development Programme, the government has allocated Rs 291.96 crore for relocation of non-tribal families from forest reserve areas.

The plan is to relocate 677 families living in 22 settlements and convert 218.37 hectares of human habitations into natural forest. Besides, Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) has sanctioned Rs 75.15 crore for the relocation of residents in four settlements. This will eliminate islets of human habitats in the forest that lead to fragmentation and conflict.

"As per the scheme, a couple owning up to two hectares of land with title deed will get Rs 15 lakh. Each unmarried adult above the age of 18 will get Rs 15 lakh each, while each disabled member of the family will get an additional Rs 15 lakh irrespective of age. The government has allocated Rs 20 crore for the scheme this year and we have distributed Rs 7.35 crore as on December 31, 2021," said Deputy Conservator of Forest Viju Varghese.

The compensation will be distributed only after a three-level scrutiny of the land records. Once the land owners submit the applications, the forest division will check the land records and submit a report to the regional-level committee which includes the DFO, panchayat president and ward member.

The regional-level committee will submit a report to the Project Management Unit (PMU). A special tahsildar has been appointed at the forest headquarters to oversee the survey. Based on a report of the PMU, the state-level empowered committee headed by the chief secretary will ratify the takeover and the fund will be distributed in two instalments.

Most of the settlers are not happy with the compensation provided by the forest department. But they have expressed willingness to relocate as life has turned a struggle in the forest due to the wild animal attacks.

"I had three acres of land at Katlapara but got only Rs 45 lakh as compensation. We have shifted to Neduvannoorkadavu where we own 10 cents. We will not be able to purchase a plot and build a house with the compensation," rued 58-year-old Sukumon.

"Wild animals regularly destroyed the crops and we were unable to earn a living from the cultivation. Besides, people were not willing to marry our daughters due to poor transport facilities," he said.

"It is a raw deal. We owned 85 cents in the forest and with the Rs 45 lakh compensation, we could buy only an eight cent plot with a house. We have lost our livelihood and both my children are unemployed. I don’t know how to marry off my daughter," said Alice who shifted from Katlapara to Karavaloor near Punalur in Kollam disrict.

The scheme includes the takeover of 11 private estates spanning 1,450.16 hectares and the government has sanctioned Rs 385.31 crore for the purpose. The plan to take over estates has been delayed as the owners have not produced the land records.

The scheme for relocation of ST families in Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary has also been delayed due to paucity of funds. “In the first phase, we had relocated 300 tribal families who volunteered to shift from the deep forest areas. In Kurichiad, we have identified the land for relocation of the families and the process is on for registration of the land,” said Palakkad Chief Conservator of Forest (Wild Life) K V Uthaman.