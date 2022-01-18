STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Centre refutes Kerala’s charges on R-Day tableaux

Sources said the Narendra Modi government had no role in the process.

Published: 18th January 2022 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

The replica of Kerala’s float for the Republic Day parade

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of a few states, including Kerala, criticising the Union government over noninclusion of their tableaux in the Republic Day parade, the Centre has clarified that the selection is done by an expert committee comprising eminent people in the field of art, culture, sculpture, music, architecture and dance.

Sources said the Narendra Modi government had no role in the process. The expert committee examines the proposals on their theme, concept, design and visual impact before making its recommendations. The tableaux proposals of states including Kerala were rejected by the committee “after due process and due deliberations.” The Centre also criticised the “wrong precedent” adopted by chief ministers of states to portray an outcome of an objective process as flashpoint between the Centre and states.

Union government sources said and warned that it would harm the country’s federal structure. Due to time constraints, only some of the proposals could be accepted. For the Republic Day Parade 2022, 56 proposals were received from states and Central ministries.

Of them, 21 were shortlisted. “It is natural for more proposals to be rejected than those accepted given the paucity of time,” said a source. The Centre also said the tableaux proposals of Kerala were accepted through the same process and system under the Modi Government in 2018 and 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Republic Day Kerala
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID wave ebbing in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata?
A health worker collects swab sample for Covid test in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
New Covid cases dip in Karnataka, Bommai rules out lockdown
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Saturday.
17 days into third Covid wave, doctors already stretched
Senior citizens can get a booster shot 39 weeks after their second dose | Express
Dial Chennai Corporation helpline to get Covid booster shots at home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp