Centre refutes Kerala’s charges on R-Day tableaux

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of a few states, including Kerala, criticising the Union government over noninclusion of their tableaux in the Republic Day parade, the Centre has clarified that the selection is done by an expert committee comprising eminent people in the field of art, culture, sculpture, music, architecture and dance.

Sources said the Narendra Modi government had no role in the process. The expert committee examines the proposals on their theme, concept, design and visual impact before making its recommendations. The tableaux proposals of states including Kerala were rejected by the committee “after due process and due deliberations.” The Centre also criticised the “wrong precedent” adopted by chief ministers of states to portray an outcome of an objective process as flashpoint between the Centre and states.

Union government sources said and warned that it would harm the country’s federal structure. Due to time constraints, only some of the proposals could be accepted. For the Republic Day Parade 2022, 56 proposals were received from states and Central ministries.

Of them, 21 were shortlisted. “It is natural for more proposals to be rejected than those accepted given the paucity of time,” said a source. The Centre also said the tableaux proposals of Kerala were accepted through the same process and system under the Modi Government in 2018 and 2021.