Dheeraj Rajendran murder: Court to hear cops’ plea on Tuesday for duo’s custody

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The police on Monday presented two persons accused in the murder of Dheeraj Rajendran, 21, a final year student at Government Engineering College in Painavu, in district court at Muttom here seeking their custody.

The probe team has sought 10-day custody of the duo for detailed interrogation and evidence collection.

The court will consider the police’s plea to get the custody of Youth Congress Vazhathope mandalam president Nikhil Paily, 31, of Peedikatharayil in Maniyarankudi and Idukki mandalam vice-president Jerin Jojo, 22, of Edayal house in Thadiyampadu on Tuesday.

The Pocso court considered the police’s plea on Monday in the absence of the district sessions judge.

However, it had limitation in granting the police custody of the two persons, who have also been charged cases under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Hence, the plea was scheduled for hearing on Tuesday.

Dheeraj Rajendran, a Kannur resident and SFI activist, was stabbed to death during a clash between workers of the Youth Congress and SFI during the union elections at the college on January 10. Two other students, Thrissur native Abhijith T Sunil and Kollam native A S Amal, suffered injuries in the attack. So far, six persons have been arrested.