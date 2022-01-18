STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government doctor held with banned drugs in Kerala

Published: 18th January 2022 01:35 PM

By PTI

THRISSUR: A 24-year-old doctor landed in police net after banned contraband was found in his possession during a raid at a hostel building in this central Kerala district, police said on Tuesday.

Aquil Mohammed Hussain, hailing from Kozhikode, was working as a house surgeon in the government medical college here.

A police officer said 2.78 gram MDMA and one LSD Stamp were recovered from him while carrying out a raid at a hostel adjacent to the Medical College.

"The raid was carried out at the hostel last night based on a tip-off. More medicos are suspected to be involved in it. But, we can't divulge other details right now as it would help the culprits escape," he said.

The interrogation of the arrested doctor was going on and he would be submitted before the local court here in the noon, the officer added.

Comments

