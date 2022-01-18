Kerala opposition leader VD Satheesan slams LDF government for its failure to curb Covid surge

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when the third wave of the pandemic has drastically affected various sectors in the State, Opposition Leader V D Satheesan has come down heavily on the health department and the LDF Government for failing to combat the spread of Omicron.

Satheesan alleged the health department has come to a standstill with the State Government showing disregard in addressing the grave issue.

Talking to reporters here at Cantonment House, Satheesan also unleashed his tirade against CPM State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan for his controversial comments on discontinuing minority representation in the Congress leadership.

Satheesan alleged that the State Government has not taken any steps to control the alarming spurt in the number of Covid cases. Commenting on the disbanding of the Covid brigade by authorities, Satheesan claimed the people are forced to approach private hospitals which the poor cannot afford. He also alleged that the health minister had only warned about Covid cases going up and the authorities have shied away from taking adequate steps to bring the situation under control.

"The responsibility being shown by the Opposition is not shown by the State Government. They show double standards by mandating only 50 people can attend a wedding, while in party function, about 500 women attend thiruvathira and 250 attend CPM party meetings. Now, who has become the traders of murder?" Satheesan asked.

On the raging controversy on Kodiyeri intensifying his attack against the Congress leadership, Satheesan alleged that his ploy is to divert the attention from the Opposition's protest against Kannur University vice-chancellor reappointment, SilverLine project, and police atrocities and goonda attacks. He maintained that Kodiyeri is raising trivial issues so that he can divide society.

"The Congress in the State is well balanced which has an inclusive nature. Kodiyeri is showing the nature of Pashanam Varkey where he is blatantly raising communal sentiments. The CPM is trying to ensure their political agenda by appeasing the minority community so as to take advantage of the political situation. We are surprised that the CPM leadership does not ask the question themselves", added Satheesan.

He also urged the LDF Government to release the contents of the Justice Hema committee which had been kept under wraps for the last two years.