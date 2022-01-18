STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala Tourism stops all promotional campaigns amid Covid surge

Kerala Tourism has decided to stop all its promotional campaigns both inside and outside the country in the wake of a sharp surge in Covid cases.  

Published: 18th January 2022 06:24 AM

A house boat on the backwaters of Kerala. (Photo| Kerala tourism)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Tourism has decided to stop all its promotional campaigns both inside and outside the country in the wake of a sharp surge in Covid cases. The department had chalked out a comprehensive plan to woo both foreign and domestic tourists to the state after the second wave.

The state government had also given sanction for spending around Rs 15 crore for the promotional activities. But the emergence of new Omicron variant and subsequent surge in number of cases has upset all plans of the tourism department. 
