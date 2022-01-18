STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Multi-storey building under construction collapses in Kozhikode; 15 injured

Six injured were shifted to Kozhikode medical college hospital, of which three are said to be in critical condition.

Published: 18th January 2022 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

The multi-storey building collapsed at Knowledge city, Thamarasserry on Tuesday morning. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A multi-storey building under construction collapsed at the Knowledge City, Thamarasserry injuring 15 workers on site.

As per the preliminary report, six workers were shifted to Kozhikode medical college hospital, of which three are said to be in critical condition.

The Knowledge City is a project owned by a trust lead by Kanthapuram Aboobackar Musliyar.

Most of the injured workers are from the other states. The rescue operation is going on in the area, led by Thamarasserry DYSP and fire and services brigade. It is yet to be known any more people are trapped in the debris.

Earlier, there were allegations that the building is being constructed in unauthorised land flouting norms.

The Knowledge City comprises of a comprehensive project including many educational institutions and township.

