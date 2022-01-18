Scuffle breaks out between cops, kin of accused in brawl case

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A scuffle broke out between the family members of a youth and the police who had come to take his brother into custody in connection with a brawl at a bar here. The incident took place at the residence of Akash Mohan, who had allegedly created a ruckus at the bar after he was denied alcohol after closing hours.

However, the police arrived at Akash Mohan’s house at East Kallada on Sunday morning allegedly to arrest his brother Anandu Mohan. The verbal spat between the family members, including women, turned physical after the family members tried to prevent the police from taking Anandu, who they said were innocent, into custody.

According to police, Akash reached the bar in a bike in Anandu’s name. They also claimed they had only planned to take Anandu to the police station to get details of the other accused. Akash had gone to the bar on Saturday night and created a scene when he was denied alcohol.

A complaint was re gi s tered ag ains t Akash. The police have registered two cases against the family, including assault of a police officer. Anandu Mohan is the first accused, while Aakash Mohan and their father Sasi Mohan are the second and third accused, respectively, in the case. The two youths were later arrested by the police. The parents of the accused have sought treatment at the Kundara Taluk Hospital.

