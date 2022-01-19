10 for marriage, 3,000 for darshan as Guruvayur temple imposes Covid curbs

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Marriages at the Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple will be a low-key affair with only 10 people, including the bride and groom, in attendance. Also, only 3,000 devotees instead of the earlier 10,000 would be allowed entry inside the temple.

The Guruvayur Devaswom officials on Tuesday decided to impose the restrictions in view of the rise in Covid cases, including those of the Omicron variant. For those who booked the weddings, two photographers will also be allowed besides the 10 attendees.

The meeting of the officials held here also decided to cancel the ‘Prasada Oottu’ ceremony and instead distribute meals as parcels among needy devotees. As many as 500 parcels will be distributed as breakfast and 1,000 as meals.

The ‘Choroonu’ offering has also been cancelled. However, devotees who booked it in advance can get the ‘Choroonu kit’ from the temple. ‘Thulabharam’ offerings will be carried out in adherence to Covid protocol.

Krishnanattamkali in the Koothambalam of the temple has been cancelled. Those who booked it in advance can choose a convenient date later once the restrictions are lifted. The devaswom has urged the public to avoid visiting temple with infants.

Thrissur’s test positivity rate on Tuesday was 31 per cent. Several Covid clusters have also been reported at various places. District Collector Haritha V Kumar has strengthened the curbs on gatherings in the name of religious and political events.