DJ party at Palakkad college comes in for criticism amid Covid surge

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: At a time the Covid virus is spreading rapidly during the third wave of the pandemic, a DJ party involving over 300 students conducted by the final year degree students of Government Sanskrit College, Pattambi, without observing protocol on Tuesday has come in for severe criticism.

The party courted controversy after the video of the event went viral on social media. College principal Sunil John told TNIE that “It was on January 8, that I allowed them to conduct the party with 100 students. Though the auditorium could hold 400 students, only 125 students were present.”