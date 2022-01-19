STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

DJ party at Palakkad college comes in for criticism amid Covid surge

The party courted controversy after the video of the event went viral on social media.

Published: 19th January 2022 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

A healthcare worker collects a swab for Covid-19 testing.

A healthcare worker collects a swab for Covid-19 testing. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: At a time the Covid virus is spreading rapidly during the third wave of the pandemic, a DJ party involving over 300 students conducted by the final year degree students of Government Sanskrit College, Pattambi, without observing protocol on Tuesday has come in for severe criticism. 

The party courted controversy after the video of the event went viral on social media.  College principal Sunil John told TNIE that “It was on January 8, that I allowed them to conduct the party with 100 students. Though the auditorium could hold 400 students, only 125 students were present.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Palakkad COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
2,82,970 new Covid cases in India, number of infected highest in 232 days
Errando co-founders (from left to right) Askar Poonthala, Nasly Mohammed, Shameer Pathayakandi and Vinay James Kynadi
World's first WhatsApp-powered delivery service launched in Kerala
Tata Tiago iCNG (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Tata Motors launches CNG-powered Tigor and Tiago at starting price of Rs 6.7 lakh
Image used for representational purpose only.
UK virologist suggests pandemic could end soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp