Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan presides over weekly Cabinet meet from US

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan informed the cabinet that with the COVID scenario in the state undergoing a rapid change, strict protocols should be adhered to.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, presently undergoing treatment in the US at the Mayo Clinic, on Wednesday morning presided over the weekly cabinet meeting virtually.

Vijayan informed the cabinet that with the Covid scenario in the state undergoing a rapid change, strict protocols should be adhered to.

He said he will be taking part in the Covid review meeting on Thursday when the present rapid surge would be discussed in detail.

During the online cabinet meeting, his colleagues enquired about his treatment and he said things are all fine, according to a source in the know of things.

Vijayan left for the US from here on January 15 and is expected to arrive on January 29.

Contrary to the general norm, when he left for the US, he did not handover charge to any of his colleagues, unlike in his first term (2016-21) when he handed over charge to E.P. Jayarajan, the then Industries Minister, after he went for treatment.

