STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Man appears before Kerala High Court virtual hearing while shaving/brushing

It appeared that the judge did not notice the incident but a video of the same was shared across social media.

Published: 19th January 2022 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By IANS

KOCHI: Following the surge in Covid cases in the state, the Kerala High Court decided to go online through virtual hearing from Monday and soon came a person who was seen either brushing his teeth or shaving, mostly facing the camera, during the proceedings before Justice V.G Arun.

It appeared that the judge did not notice the incident but a video of the same was shared across social media.

The man, in the video, was seen walking back and forth in a room appears to be a washroom and it appeared that he was either shaving his beard or brushing his teeth.

Even though the judge did not notice it, it was seen by other attendees.

The decision to go virtual was taken by the Administrative Committee of the High Court chaired by Chief Justice S. Manikumar.

For the time being this virtual mode will be there for a month and after that, depending upon the situation, decision regarding its extension will be taken.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala HC Kerala High Court Kerala
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
2,82,970 new Covid cases in India, number of infected highest in 232 days
Errando co-founders (from left to right) Askar Poonthala, Nasly Mohammed, Shameer Pathayakandi and Vinay James Kynadi
World's first WhatsApp-powered delivery service launched in Kerala
Tata Tiago iCNG (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Tata Motors launches CNG-powered Tigor and Tiago at starting price of Rs 6.7 lakh
Image used for representational purpose only.
UK virologist suggests pandemic could end soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp