STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala records 46,387 Covid cases, 62 Omicron infections, highest spike since pandemic began

However, in a relief to the state's health sector, only 3 per cent are admitted to the hospitals. 

Published: 20th January 2022 06:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

Covid test samples collected by a health worker. (File Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala on Thursday registered 46,387 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest ever single day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020, taking the total caseload to 54,87,898.

According to the data provided by the health department, 43,529 COVID-19 cases, reported on May 12, 2021, was the highest ever cases of infection in the state so far.

The health department said the state tested 1,15,357 samples in the last 24 hours and there are 1,99,041 active COVID-19 cases.

However, in a relief to the state's health sector, only 3 per cent are admitted to the hospitals. On Thursday, Kerala reported 341 deaths, taking the toll to 51,501.

Among today's fatalities, 32 were recorded over the last few days and 309 designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.

Among the districts, Thiruvananthapuram saw 9,720 new cases, followed by Ernakulam with 9,605 and Kozhikode 4,016.

Of those found infected today, 172 reached the state from outside while 43,176 contracted the disease from their contacts. The source of infection of 2654 is yet to be traced. As many as 385 health workers are also among the infected.

Meanwhile, 15,388 people recovered from the infection on Thursday, taking the total number of those cured to 52,59,594.

Kerala on Thursday reported 62 more Omicron cases, a variant of coronavirus, and took the total number of people affected by the new strain to 707, said the State Health Department.

Of the 62, one belongs to Tamil Nadu and has come to Kerala from the UAE.

"Out of those infected today, 49 were from low-risk nations and one from a high-risk country. Four people reached the state from other states; and eight contracted the disease through their contacts," the department said in a press release.

Of these, 14 people are from Thrissur district, 11 from Kannur, nine from Pathanamthitta, eight from Ernakulam, five each from Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode, two each from Kollam, Alappuzha, Palakkad and Kasaragod and one Idukki district, said the Health Department.

Out of the total 645 patients so far, 483 arrived from low-risk countries while 108 were from high-risk nations.

A total of 88 people in the state contracted the disease through their contacts while 28 people came from other states, it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Kerala Deaths
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Complete lockdown across Tamil Nadu on January 23 to prevent spread of COVID: CM Stalin
PM Narendra Modi will unveil a hologram statue of Netaji on Sunday. (Pic: Twitter@narendramodi)
Statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate soon, virtual statue to beam till then: PM Modi 
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
I am the face of Congress in UP, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of Assembly poll
Chennai Corporation's Bio-CNG plant in Chetpet can convert 100 tonnes of waste into 4,000 kg of Bio-CNG in a day. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Trash from Chennai's meat shops may fuel city's clean-energy drive

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp