Next three weeks critical for Kerala, decision on more Covid curbs Thursday

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state is facing an intense spread of Covid at the beginning of the third wave, Health Minister Veena George has said. And the next three weeks will be critical as the new virus variant, Omicron, can spread six times faster than Delta, Veena said. With the Covid surge continuing unabated, the cabinet which met on Wednesday observed that more restrictions need to be introduced to bring the situation under control.

“The highly transmissible Omicron variant has contributed to the spread in the third wave. Though it causes less severe infection as compared to Delta, we should not lower our guard. If the spread increases, the number of people needing ICU admission and ventilator support will go up,” Veena told reporters here.

Earlier in the day, Veena briefed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who joined the online cabinet meeting from the US where he is under treatment, about the prevailing scenario in the state.

Other ministers also apprised the meeting of the Covid situation in the districts. The cabinet termed the situation serious and pointed out the need to introduce more restrictions to control the surge. The ministers felt that districts like Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam needed special attention.

Pinarayi told the cabinet that a final decision on the pandemic management, including introduction of further restrictions, will be taken at the Covid review meeting scheduled for Thursday. Experts, senior officials, health and revenue ministers will join the meeting.

On Wednesday, the state reported 34,199 new cases with a TPR of 37.17%. With 5,953 fresh cases, Ernakulam topped the chart, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (5,684). Actor and Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi and former Rajya Sabha member T N Seema also tested positive on the day.

Reports of medicine shortage baseless: Min

Veena George was critical of the CPM district conference which has turned out to be a super spreader event in Thiruvananthapuram. “A wrong is a wrong, irrespective of who does it,” she said. She sought the cooperation of everyone in preventing the deterioration of the current situation. She said the state’s strategy in dealing with the previous waves was to delay the peak and a unified effort should be made to survive this peak too.

The minister also warned of stringent action against people spreading misinformation regarding Covid. Pointing out that social media is rife with messages suggesting that Omicron is mild and it is better to get infected, she reminded that the effect of infection varies from person to person. “It is the responsibility of everyone to stop the spread.

Everyone has to adhere to the Covid protocol.” She advised people to minimise hospital visits and use telemedicine services instead. Veena dismissed as baseless the reports of medicine shortage in the state. “We have sufficient stock of both Covid and non-Covid medicines. The availability of PPE kits, masks and gloves has been ensured,” she said.