Revenue dept axe on ‘Raveendran pattayams’

Published: 20th January 2022 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Revenue department has decided to cancel title deeds issued illegally in Munnar. The title deeds issued by then Devikulam additional tahsildar Raveendran in 1999, which were known as ‘Raveendran pattayams’, would be cancelled. It is estimated that 530 pattayams in seven villages in Devikulam Taluk would be cancelled. The department has asked the Idukki district collector cancel the title deeds in 45 days after completing all formalities.

Since the government will repossess land as part of the exercise, the district administration has been asked to examine the pattayams which were categorised as illegal and Raveedran pattayams, before cancelling the title deeds. This is to prevent legal title holders from losing the rights over their land. Although the people would be evicted, steps would be taken to rehabilitate them, sources said.  

The district administration has also been directed to take steps to provide pattayams to those eligible and complete the process in two months. Earlier, a committee constituted by the revenue department to examine the pattayams, had categorised many as illegal and recommended the state government to take action against them.

