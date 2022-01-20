Set up Gandhian Centre at Panmana Ashram in Kollam: MLA PC Vishnunadh

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Kundara MLA PC Vishnunadh has demanded to set up a Gandhian Centre for Studies and Research at Panmana Ashram, one of the few places where Gandhiji stayed when he arrived in Kerala.

“Today, the new generation drifting away from Gandhian thoughts and getting addicted to alcohol and drugs. We need to mould them to be better human beings by popularising the teachings of Gandhi,” he said. He was speaking during the 88th anniversary celebrations of Gandhiji’s stay at Panmana Ashram. D Geethakrishnan presided over the function organised by the National Gandhidarshan Samiti.

