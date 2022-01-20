SilverLine project: Govt begins land acquisition process in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Even as protest is mounting against proposed semi-high speed SilverLine project, the state government has expedited procedures to acquire over 116 hectares of land Ernakulam district. However, with the Congress calling for massive protest against the move, the administration may find it tough to complete the process.

Officials said a notification has been published specifically to acquire land in 17 villages in the district. “The procedures are on and the land has been identified for acquisition. Apart from a survey team, officials of special land acquisition unit will visit the notified areas to initiate acquisition process,” said an officer.

The government has appointed Rajagiri Outreach, the professional service wing of Rajagiri College, to conduct a social impact assessment study in villages where land will be acquired. As per official sources, the land acquisition procedures will be completed in the next three to four months along with the social impact assessment study.

Rajagiri Outreach project director Meena Kuruvilla confirmed that wing would be doing the social impact assessment in Ernakulam and Alappuzha districts. “We will be organising public hearing at places where the land has been identified for acquisition. We will look into the issues highlighted by the people. A detailed study report will be prepared based on the inputs,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Congress has decided to intensify the protest against any move to acquire land for the project. Ernakulam District Congress Committee (DCC) president Muhammad Shiyas said the party would prevent government officials from taking over the land for the project.

“Our party members will prevent officials from demarcating the notified areas. We know that the government has begun the acquisition process in the district. The Youth Congress workers will launch protest at all places where the land has been notified for acquisition. No person will be allowed to be thrown out of their land in the name of SilverLine project in the district,” he said.

As per the notification issued by the state government, 116.13 hectares of land from Aluva East, Angamaly, Chengamanad, Chowara, Keezhumadu, Nedumbassery, Parakkadavu, Kakkanad, Kanayannur, Kureekad, Thiruvankulam, Kizhakkambalam, Kunnathunad, Puthenkurish, Thiruvaniyoor, Maneed and Piravom villages are to be acquired for the project.