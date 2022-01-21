STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Can DPR be prepared without physical survey: Kerala HC to govt on SilverLine

The High Court on Thursday directed the state government to explain the provision of the law under which the survey for the SilverLine project was being carried out.

Published: 21st January 2022 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Thursday directed the state government to explain the provision of the law under which the survey for the SilverLine project was being carried out. It also deferred survery of the property of 13 people, who had moved the court, for the project until the next hearing on February 7.

Saying it was baffled that the DPR (Detailed Project Report) for such a big project was prepared based on ‘aerial survey’ not physical survey, the court asked, “Can a DPR be prepared without proper physical survey?”Meanwhile, Assistant Solicitor General S Manu, who represented the Centre, informed the court that the Railway Board will take a  final decision on the project only after examining the DPR. 

Adjourning the matter to February 7, the court then said, “Until then, steps for a survey of the petitioners’ properties in these cases shall stand deferred.” Justice Devan Ramachandran issued the order while considering a batch of petitions challenging land acquisition for the project. 

Manu said K-Rail had been advised to provide detailed technical documents such as alignment plan, particulars of the railway and private land, cross over the existing railway network and affected railway assets for detailed examination of the project to arrive at a decision.  Senior government pleader T B Hood submitted that the DPR was prepared based on aerial survey, through the Kerala Remote Sensing and Environmental Centre, to identify land for the project. 

“The railway board had given in-principle nod for the project. After this, an official memo of the Union Finance Ministry in 2016 said all further steps, including land acquisition proceedings, should be taken. The ministry had instructed the government to expedite the steps for the project,” he said.

The court said, “How can DPR be prepared on aerial survey? We fail to understand why a survey under the Survey and Boundaries Act is now being conducted as the state says DPR has already been prepared and in-principle approval has been given by the Railway Board.” It said it would require certain “adscititious (additional) answers” from the government, particularly as to the manner in which the DPR was prepared, steps for the survey done before DPR was made and whether DPR could have been prepared without a proper physical survey.

‘Don’t blame court’
The counsel for K-Rail, the implementing agency, said following the court’s intervention, 200 stones laid in the property demarcated for the semi high-speed rail corridor were uprooted and people placed a wreath on them. The court replied that it was up to the government to take legal action instead of blaming the court.

The HC also deferred survery of the property of 13 people, who had moved the court, for the project until the next hearing on February 7.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SilverLine Kerala High Court
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Complete lockdown across Tamil Nadu on January 23 to prevent spread of COVID: CM Stalin
PM Narendra Modi will unveil a hologram statue of Netaji on Sunday. (Pic: Twitter@narendramodi)
Statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate soon, virtual statue to beam till then: PM Modi 
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
I am the face of Congress in UP, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of Assembly poll
Chennai Corporation's Bio-CNG plant in Chetpet can convert 100 tonnes of waste into 4,000 kg of Bio-CNG in a day. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Trash from Chennai's meat shops may fuel city's clean-energy drive

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp