Former CPM legislator E Sankaran dies at 86, Kerala CM offers condolences

Sankaran was elected from Thrithala in 1991. The communist leader died in a private hospital in Pattambi on Friday morning.

Published: 21st January 2022 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

E Sankaran (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: E Sankaran, former CPM MLA from the Thrithala assembly constituency in Palakkad, died here on Friday. He was 86.

Sankaran was elected from Thrithala in 1991.

The communist leader died in a private hospital in Pattambi on Friday morning. He was suffering from diabetes. He is survived by his wife, Kunhammu, a retired headmistress of the GMLP School, Thrithala,  and three children — Sreekala (teacher), Mini, and Santhosh Kumar (assistant executive engineer, Kerala Water Authority, Malappuram).

Sankaran was also a member of the CPM area committee and the Kerala NGO Union State Council.

The cremation was held at 2 pm.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan offered his condolences on the demise of the communist leader and former legislator.

