Former Kerala CM Achuthanandan tests positive for Covid-19

Achuthanandan developed mild symptoms including fever on Thursday following which an RT-PCR was done which confirmed the infection. 

Published: 21st January 2022 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

Former Kerala CM Achuthanandan

Former Kerala CM Achuthanandan (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Veteran CPM leader VS Achuthanandan has tested positive for Covid-19. The 98-year-old former chief minister, has been hospitalised and his condition is said to be stable. 

VS Achuthanandan was scheduled to take booster dose of vaccine on Thursday. However, he developed mild symptoms including fever on Thursday following which an RT-PCR was done which confirmed the infection. 

In view of the pandemic, Achuthanandan was more or less in quarantine as no visitors were allowed to meet him. However, the home nurse who was taking care of him tested positive. On Thursday, he also tested positive, said his son VA Arun Kumar in a Facebook post. 

A founder leader of the CPM, Achuthanandan was among the 32 leaders who walked out of the historic CPI council in 1964 to form the Communist Party of India (Marxist). Three-time opposition leader and once chief minister, he also served as Chairman of the Administrative Reforms Commission from 2016 to 2021. 

WATCH | 
 

