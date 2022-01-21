STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Guidelines for discharge revised; no antigen test for mild, moderate Covid cases in Kerala

The health department has revised the discharge guidelines for Covid. People with mild and moderate disease shall be discharged without taking rapid antigen test.

Published: 21st January 2022 06:42 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health department has revised the discharge guidelines for Covid. People with mild and moderate disease shall be discharged without taking rapid antigen test. The mildly sick patients should be discharged and send into home isolation if clinically stable and fever free for 48 hours.

They shall observe home isolation for seven days  from symptoms onset or from the day of diagnosis in case of asymptomatic patients. The patient shall be fever free for three days to end the isolation on the seventh day. In home isolation the patients shall check the oxygen level using a pulse oxymeter.

People who are moderately sick shall be discharged from hospital if they remain free for over 72 hours without using antipyretic drugs. The other conditions for discharge are that the patient shall be with smooth blood flow in the body, no  oxygen support and no excessive tiredness.

For discharging severely infected and those with HIV, organ receivers, cancer patients, those using immune suppressants, those with severe kidney and liver diseases an antigen test shall be conducted on the 14th day of onset of symptoms. If the test result is negative they shall be discharged on the following conditions. They should be fever free for 72 hours, no breathlessness, no oxygen support, smooth blood flow etc.

Repeated test

  • If clinically unstable, the severely sick shall be admitted to ICU, depending on the hospital infrastructure. If they test positive in an antigen test, the test shall be repeated every 48 hours till they become negative. Samples of people who test positive for 20 days shall be sent for genomic studies.
