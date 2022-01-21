I’m a victim of turf war between CPI and CPM: Raveendran

Manoj Viswanathan By

KOCHI: Facing allegations of corruption in the distribution of 530 title deeds in Devikulam taluk of Idukki district in 1998-99 period, retired deputy tahsildar MI Raveendran has said he is a victim of the turf war between the CPI and CPM.

“The CPI has been targeting Udumbanchola MLA M M Mani and the CPM in Idukki for years. They wanted to cancel the title deed issued for the CPM office in Munnar. The title deeds were issued for agriculture and construction of houses. The poor local residents were provided three cents for building houses. Many resorts have come up in the plots where title deeds were issued for agriculture. The government had earlier decided to regularise these violations but it was not implemented,” Raveendran told TNIE in an interview.

The ‘Raveendran Pattayams’ have been notorious and allegations of corruption have been levelled against you. What is your explanation?

In 1998-99, the LDF government decided to issue title deeds to the landless across the state and it was a political move. There was a case pending before the Kerala High Court regarding the seniority of tahsildars due to which the government could not appoint tahsildars. I was serving as headquarters deputy tahsildar and was given the charge of tahsildar to conduct the title deed distribution. The district collector had set a target to issue 2,500 title deeds in Devikulam taluk.

Only people who have possession rights can be given title deeds. Hence, I prepared a list of 530 beneficiaries. The list was ratified by the taluk-level Land Assignment Committee which had representatives from all political parties. I conducted the survey after getting the committee’s consent. The then collector had also approved the list of beneficiaries. Everything was transparent.

Then why are the Raveendran pattayams considered illegal?

As per the Land Assignment Act, the government can assign an officer to distribute title deeds in the absence of a tahsildar. The district collector had appointed me as the officer in charge and reported it to the revenue department. The revenue secretary had also approved the appointment. However, it was not published in the gazette. Because of this, the title deeds did not have the legal sanctity.

Do you think CPI, which had held the revenue portfolio then, deliberately cancelled the gazette notification?

CPI leader K E Ismail was the revenue minister at that time and he had personally asked me to expedite the proceedings for distribution of title deeds. However, I was transferred to Peermade on January 31, 2000. It was a complaint by the CPI district secretary that led to the transfer. I couldn’t issue the title deed to him as he didn’t have the possession rights. The collector was helpless.

You were suspended from service on your retirement day. What were the charges against you?

I retired from service in 2003. The sendoff party was scheduled at 5pm and staff from 19 village offices and my children had arrived for the party. At 4.30pm, the suspension order was brought by a special messenger. It was based on an allegation levelled by an advocate regarding irregularity in the distribution of pattayam. The charge was not proved and I was provided retirement benefits. The vigilance had investigated the charges and given me a clean chit. I haven’t amass wealth illegally but I have been branded a corrupt officer even 24 years after retirement.

Saga of Raveendran pattayams

530 title deeds issued in Devikulam taluk in 1999

As post of tahsildar lay vacant in Devikulam, M I Raveendran, a deputy tahsildar, appointed officer in charge for distribution of title deeds

127 title deeds distributed in Kanan Devan Hills village

Title deeds issued for 4,251 hectares of land in Kanan Devan Hills and Mankulam villages

The taluk-level land assignment committee approved title deeds

In 2007, the three-member special task force, including special officer K Suresh Kumar, Collector Raju Narayana Swamy and IG Rishi Raj Singh found irregularities in the distribution of title deeds

Title deeds originally issued for construction of houses and for agriculture purposes

Later, the land was used for commercial purpose. Many resorts came up in the lands assigned for agriculture

Drive to demolish resorts stopped as land owners approached court

In August 2018, the state cabinet decided to cancel Raveendran title deeds

On January 19, 2022, Revenue Department decided to cancel title deeds and distribute them to all eligible persons within two months