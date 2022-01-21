STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Row over 'reconciled deaths': Centre seeks clarification from Kerala on Covid mortality data

In a letter to the state government, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said Kerala has reported a total of 20,563 reconciled Covid deaths since October 22, 2021.

Published: 21st January 2022 08:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 08:21 PM   |  A+A-

COVID Death

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre has sought clarification from Kerala over its Covid death reporting mechanism, saying daily reconciliation of large numbers leads to an overall skewed scenario of COVID-19 mortality, further impacting planning for public health response.

In a letter to the state government, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said Kerala has reported a total of 20,563 reconciled Covid deaths since October 22, 2021.

He drew the state government's attention to the ministry's letter dated November 12, 2021 and further reiterations during review meetings, where states were advised to ensure that all backlog deaths are reconciled and updated at once including the date of death.

Kerala has been consistently publishing data on "reconciled deaths" since October 22 last year, and "a total of 20,563 reconciled deaths so far have been reported by Kerala", Bhushan said in his letter addressed to Principal Secretary (Health) Rajan N Khobragade.

"It is not clear if these are over and above the deaths reported so far or there is an overlap," Bhushan said.

It is observed that the Covid deaths reported in past 24 hours as published in the daily bulletin on the state website also provides record for deaths older than 24 hours which creates an uncertainty regarding this data, he said.

"It would be appreciated if the reporting mechanism followed in the state, under which older deaths are also being reported as daily deaths, is clarified.

"While reconciliation to the extent of showing an accurate picture is acceptable, such daily reconciliation of large numbers leads to an overall skewed scenario of COVID-19 mortality, which further impacts planning for public health response," the letter said.

It further mentioned that since the emergence of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, India has witnessed a surge in Covid cases and there has also been an increase in the number of deaths reported across the country.

Given the rising trend in cases and deaths being observed, it is critical to compile accurate data on a daily basis in order to arrive at a meaningful understanding of the pandemic trajectory as also the severity of the disease and mortality, Bhushan said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Kerala COVID Deaths
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Complete lockdown across Tamil Nadu on January 23 to prevent spread of COVID: CM Stalin
PM Narendra Modi will unveil a hologram statue of Netaji on Sunday. (Pic: Twitter@narendramodi)
Statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate soon, virtual statue to beam till then: PM Modi 
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
I am the face of Congress in UP, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of Assembly poll
Chennai Corporation's Bio-CNG plant in Chetpet can convert 100 tonnes of waste into 4,000 kg of Bio-CNG in a day. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Trash from Chennai's meat shops may fuel city's clean-energy drive

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp