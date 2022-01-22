Actor abduction case: Dileep, five others charged with conspiracy to murder

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The crime branch has altered the charges invoked against actor Dileep and five others by including conspiracy to murder the police officials who had probed the actor abduction and rape case. A report in this regard was filed at the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court.

As per the report, the crime branch added IPC Section 120-B(1) for conspiracy read with Section 302 (murder). Other offences against Dileep and the other five are abetment, concealing a design to commit an offence and criminal intimidation. The report in this regard was filed by crime branch SP M P Mohan Chandran.

As per the statement given by film director P Balachandrakumar, Dileep and the other five persons conspired to kill the police officers after the film star was arrested in the actor abduction case, said a crime branch officer.

“The decision was taken after we collected the statement of Balachandrakumar for the second time. Similarly, we also analysed the other evidence before deciding to alter charges. The decision to arrest the accused persons would be taken after the Kerala High Court pronounces its verdict in the anticipatory bail petitions,” said the officer.

The agency had registered the case against Dileep, his brother Anoop, brother-in-law Suraj, Appu, Baiju Chengamanad and one unknown person. Though there are reports that it has identified the unknown person as Dileep’s friend Sharath G Nair, he is yet to be arraigned as an accused. It has been decided to arraign Sharath as an accused only after his interrogation.