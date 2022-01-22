STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Speeding truck ruins Kuthiran tunnel's lights, cameras

According to NHAI, 104 lights and panels, 10 security cameras and a dust detection sensor were destroyed over a length of 90m by the lorry proceeding from Palakkad to Thrissur.

Published: 22nd January 2022 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2022 08:56 AM

The high-definition cameras and lights inside the Kuthiran tunnel that were destroyed on Thursday night | Express

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The lights, cameras and sensors installed in the first tunnel at Kuthiran on the Thrissur-Palakkad highway were destroyed by a tipper lorry which sped away with lifted cargo bed on Thursday night. According to NHAI, 104 lights and panels, 10 security cameras and a dust detection sensor were destroyed over a length of 90m by the lorry proceeding from Palakkad to Thrissur.

“The incident occurred around 9pm. The lifted cargo bed of a speeding tipper lorry hit the ceiling of the tunnel and destroyed lights, cameras and dust detection sensors over a length of 90m. The lorry sped away. Damage to the tune of around Rs 10 lakh is estimated,” said Thrissur Expressway PRO Ajit Prasad. 

Though the lorry’s registration number was not clear in the CCTV footage, the police traced the vehicle and arrested the driver in the evening. The accused Jinesh, 38, confessed to the crime and said it was not done deliberately. 

“Jinesh is a temporary driver employed by the contracting company which was involved in the construction of the tunnel. He told the police that he did not notice the lifted cargo bed while driving. As the cargo bed hit the ceiling he got panicked and tried to escape. The lights, cameras and sensors will be replaced soon. The panels are custom made and we will have to get them done,” said Ajit.

