Woman who suffered acid attack at the hands of husband succumbs

Sanal Kumar threw acid on his wife and daughter over an argument and later committed suicide by jumping before a train.

Published: 22nd January 2022

By Express News Service

WAYANAD: The woman who was undergoing treatment for injuries after an acid attack at Ambalavayal in Wayanad died on Saturday morning.

Lijitha Sanal, 31, a native of Kottiyur in Kannur, succumbed to her injuries at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital (KMCH).

On January 15, her husband Sanal Kumar, 38, threw acid on Lijitha and their 12-year-old daughter  Alakananda at the couple's rented house in Ambalavayal grama panchayat.

Sanal poured acid on mother and daughter over an argument.

Sanal escaped on a bike after the incident and later committed suicide by jumping before a train.

Their seriously injured daughter is undergoing treatment at KMCH.

Lijitha and her husband Sanal had been living separately for some time. The mother and daughter came from Kottiyur to Ambalavayal due to the disputes and issues with Sanal.

