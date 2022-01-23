STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Actor sexual assault case: Actor Dileep, others appear before Crime Branch

Kerala HC had granted interim protection to Dileep from arrest but directed him and other accused to appear before the investigating officers.

Published: 23rd January 2022 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2022 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Dileep arrives at the Crime Branch office in Kalamassery, Kochi, on Sunday morning.

Actor Dileep arrives at the Crime Branch office in Kalamassery, Kochi, on Sunday morning. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By PTI

KOCHI: Actor Dileep on Sunday reached the Crime Branch office here as directed by the Kerala High Court for interrogation in a case registered against him and five others for allegedly threatening officials probing the sexual assault of an actress in 2017.

The High Court had on Saturday granted interim protection to Dileep from arrest but directed him and other accused to appear before the investigating officers on January 23, 24 and 25 for interrogation.

Dileep, who reached the crime branch office at around 8.50 AM, refused to interact with the media.

The other accused have also reached the probe agency's office for questioning.

Meanwhile, Crime Branch sources said the interrogation of the accused will be recorded as they suspect that the actor and others might approach the court alleging harassment during questioning.

Justice Gopinath P had directed the accused to fully cooperate with the investigation and directed them to be available for interrogation from 9 AM to 8 PM on the three days.

The court had also warned the accused that in case of non-cooperation, the interim protection from arrest will be lifted and custody will granted to the Crime Branch.

The court also directed the public prosecutor to submit a report on the interrogation and material evidence in a sealed cover on January 27, when the matter would be heard again.

Besides Dileep, his younger brother P Sivakumar and brother-in-law T N Suraj among others were asked to present themselves for interrogation.

The Crime Branch had, on January 9, registered the case on a complaint filed by an investigating officer based on a purported audio clip of Dileep, which was released by a TV channel in which the actor was allegedly heard conspiring to attack the official.

The actor and five others were booked under various provisions of the IPC, including Sections 116 (abetment), 118 (concealing design to commit offence), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (criminal act done by several people).

Dileep has claimed that this apprehension was borne out of the past conduct of the complainant officer who has been trying to falsely implicate him in the sexual assault case.

The actress who has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films was abducted and allegedly molested in her car for two hours by some of the accused, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017 and later escaped in a busy area.

The entire act was filmed by some of the accused to blackmail the actress.

There are 10 accused in the case and initially, police arrested seven people.

Dileep was arrested subsequently and released on bail later.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dileep crime branch Actor Sexual Assault Case Dileep Sexual Assault Case
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 
OPINION | Yogi Adityanath is no alternative to PM Modi
K Ganesh teaching hundreds of students in one of his counselling sessions | Express
Retired IAF sergeant turned teacher lays runways to glory
Central Board of Secondary Education (Photo | PTI)
'3 idiots' fame school yet to get CBSE affiliation after over two decades since its inception

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp