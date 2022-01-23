STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

COVID-19: Special casual leave withdrawn for Kerala government staff who are primary contacts

The government felt that with thousands of people getting infected daily, providing leave for contacts would mean paralysing the administration.

Published: 23rd January 2022 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2022 02:40 AM   |  A+A-

Covid test samples collected by a health worker. (File Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The provision for availing special casual leave for seven days for state government employees who become primary contacts of COVID patients was withdrawn by the government. The facility for special casual leave was available for semi government institutions and public sector units as well.

The decision to withdraw special casual leave was taken by the COVID review meeting held last Thursday. With thousands of people getting infected daily, providing leave for contacts would mean paralysing the administration, the meeting has reviewed. 

Employees who become primary contact have been asked to declare the same to reporting officers and attend duty by adhering to strict COVID protocol, including wearing of N95 mask while on duty and keeping mandatory social distancing. In case they become symptomatic, steps in accordance with guidelines of health department need to be taken. 

The provision for special leave for primary contacts was introduced in September, 2021. The union government has introduced work from home facility for employees who are primary contacts of a family member.

An employee who becomes a random primary contact of a COVID patient needs to be granted work from home facility for three to seven days. A COVID positive employee of union government is also not eligible for any special leave, rather they can avail seven days of leave from their accrued commuted leave.

WFH mode 
The union government has introduced work from home facility for employees who are primary contacts of a family member. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus COVID leave Kerala government staff Kerala COVID leave
India Matters
Recovered patients warn against Omicron, say ‘long Covid’ a reality
Image for representational purpose only
No important docus on WhatsApp, no use of smartphones in meetings: Centre
Netaji’s statue at India Gate, eternal flame shifted to National War Memorial
Ramiya AM
Two Kerala scientists bring laurels to state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp