CPM faction unhappy with Kerala government's 'impractical' approach to third wave of COVID

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government's handling of the COVID third wave hasn’t gone down well with a section of CPM leadership. At a time when the state is reeling under a renewed COVID surge, the government should opt for a more practical approach, they feel.

The government seems to have entrusted its decision-making to bureaucrats. Instead of going in for new restrictions, the government should implement reverse quarantine for the time being, it being a proven strategy during the second wave, said a senior leader.

"The government should in fact have gone for reverse quarantine. Those with no physical issues should be allowed to work, while the aged and those with co-morbidities should stay indoors. Similarly, booster dose should be given to the vulnerable section. The government opting for restrictions and a lockdown-like scenario offers no solution. How long can the government supply food to everyone?" asked a senior leader.

Instead of letting the bureaucrats take a call on restrictions, the government should listen to medical experts. Recent restrictions where districts were divided into different categories have only created confusion among the masses.

The CPM could also have avoided embarrassment in having to wind up the district conference after HC order, opined a leader. On Saturday the party decided to postpone its Alappuzha district conference, in view of the High Court order on Friday.

"The party could have made certain modifications. It could have opted for simultaneous online meets at different places - with a few leaders and cadres gathering at one centre - and attending the conference. Waiting for the HC order in this regard could have then been avoided," said the senior leader.