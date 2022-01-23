Fire mishaps: Government offices in Kerala may soon sport smoke alarms, turn digital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Maintaining digital copies of important files, setting up smoke detection and alarm systems in record rooms and installing automatic detection and hotline systems are among the major directives by the state home department to tackle fire mishaps in government offices.

In view of back-to-back fire mishaps in government offices including the recent fire in the state Secretariat, the home department has now come up with detailed guidelines to prevent such incidents and ensure that important files are not destroyed.

The guidelines were issued based on the recommendations by the Director General, Fire and Rescue Services. The order pointed out that the guidelines were issued, as destruction of government documents could lead to major difficulties and delay in ensuring public services.

The order mandates a slew of measures in government offices including ensuring proper ventilation facilities and maintaining sufficient fire safety equipment. A major fire at the Secretariat last year had given rise to much hue and cry, after the Opposition alleged a sabotage attempt by vested interests.

The police had later submitted a report citing short circuit as the reason. It is in this backdrop that the government asked the fire and rescue department to come up with its recommendations.

Major guidelines