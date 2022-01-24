STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cop revealed sexual assault in public, says victim’s letter

The letter reveals that the probe officer of the Pocso case — then Feroke Inspector Alavi C — had caused the girl a lot of mental stress.

Published: 24th January 2022 06:32 AM

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM:  A letter that came out on Sunday — written by the sexual abuse survivor who was found hanging in her Thenhipalam house last Wednesday — has put the police department in a spot.  Written some months ago, the letter reveals that the probe officer of the Pocso case — then Feroke Inspector Alavi C — had caused the girl a lot of mental stress.   

“The CI sir summoned my fiancé to the police station to take his statement. The CI took three hours to take his statement and assaulted him physically. The CI sir also asked my fiance not to marry a prostitute,” the letter says. The girl also alleges that she was unable to face the public because of the acts of that particular police officer. 

“The CI sir took me to the incident spot and told the people in the area that I was sexually assaulted by six men,” she wrote.  She also says the people in Ramanattukara came to know about the sexual abuse case after the CI’s remarks.

The girl’s mother alleged on Sunday that the family has not received any help from the police and other departments concerned, including the Child Welfare Committee, to overcome the difficult period. Meanwhile, Thenhipalam Inspector Shaiju N B, who is investigating the death of the girl, told TNIE that all angles of the case will be looked into. “The investigation has only started. I have just come to know about the letter. The claims in the letter will also be investigated,” he said. 

