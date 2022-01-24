STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

ED conducts raids at Atlas Jewellery stores in connection with money laundering case

The accused persons planned and presented forged documents to the bank and availed loan worth Rs 242. 40 crores and have not repaid the money, the ED statement said.

Published: 24th January 2022 09:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2022 09:13 PM   |  A+A-

Raids

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized Rs 26.59 crores worth of movable assets of Thrissur-based Atlas Jewellery India Limited (AJIL) following a raid its officers conducted at the firm's business premises and bank lockers in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and New Delhi. The movable assets include fixed deposits, Indian currency, gold, silver, and diamond jewellery.

According to an ED statement, a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was registered based on a police FIR at Thrissur East Police Station. The accused in the case are Atlas Jewellers, MM Ramachandran also known as Atlas Ramachandran, and his wife Indira Ramachandran for allegedly cheating South Indian Bank's Round South Branch, Thrissur. "The accused persons planned and presented forged documents to the bank and availed loan worth Rs 242. 40 crores during the period of March 21, 2013, and September 26, 2018, and have not repaid the money," the ED release said.

After registering a PMLA case, the ED found that Ramachandran had invested around Rs 100 crore by way of purchase of equity shares of AJIL and transferring another Rs 14 crores in the Escrow account with Axis Bank, New Delhi. ED is continuing with the investigation of the case.

Atlas Ramachandran had faced a three-year jail term from 2015 to 2018 in Dubai after his company reportedly took around Dh 500 million and failed to repay the amount. He was released following the intervention of the Indian government and influential NRIs.

Ramachandran has acted in a few Malayalam movies and Keralites remember him for appearing in Atlas Jewellery TV commercials with the slogan - "Atlas Jewellery. Janakodikalude Vishwastha Sthapanam," (Atlas Jewellery. The company with crores of people's trust).

Atlas group started its first Jewellery shop in Kuwait in 1981. The shares of Atlas Jewellery are traded on BSE. On Monday, the share price was Rs 33.50/share, down 1.81% from Friday.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
atlas jewellery MM ramachandran atlas ramachandran
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp