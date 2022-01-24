STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Government betraying people: Chennithala

During a media interaction at Indira Bhavan, Chennithala also claimed that the state has seen a huge number of casualties over the past seven months due to Covid.

Published: 24th January 2022 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2022 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)

Kerala politician Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:   Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has alleged that governance has gone virtual as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan did not hand over charge to any of his cabinet colleagues before leaving for treatment overseas. During a media interaction at Indira Bhavan, Chennithala also claimed that the state has seen a huge number of casualties over the past seven months due to Covid.

Chennithala lamented that ministers were not coming to the secretariat. He alleged that the LDF government is betraying people who voted them to power. Taking a jibe at the health department, he appreciated the role of the tablet Dolo, saying the medicine has helped officials to combat Covid. 

The Congress leader did not spare CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan either, for his controversial comment that actor Mammootty had contracted Covid even though he had not attended CPM party meetings. That other people are also getting infected shows the alarming spread of the disease, Chennithala maintained.

“People are being pushed to their fate as the party’s sole focus is on its interests. It is high time the state government stopped giving prominence to party meetings, with college union elections too on the anvil, on January 25. This explains why the colleges are not being shut,” Chennithala said.

He also highlighted eight points that have led to the spurt in Covid cases -- party meetings, schools and colleges remaining open, lack of preparation ahead of the third wave, lack of adequate medicines in hospitals, failure in ensuring homecare medical service, formation of home clusters, failure to start community kitchens, and not readying Covid First Line Treatment Centres in advance. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramesh Chennithala Congress Pinarayi Vijayan CPM Kodiyeri Balakrishnan
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp