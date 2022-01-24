STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three newborn tahrs spotted at Eravikulam

The forest department authorities with the ENP are hopeful that more tahrs will be born this year because of the early onset of the breeding season.

State Animal of Tamil Nadu 'The Nilgiri tahr'

'The Nilgiri Tahr' (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

IDUKKI:  Three newborn Nilgiri tahrs were spotted at the Eravikulam National Park (ENP) in Idukki as early as in mid-January, before the closure of the park for its annual breeding season on January 31. The breeding season is usually from February to April.

The forest department authorities with the ENP are hopeful that more tahrs will be born this year because of the early onset of the breeding season. As per the data available with the department, 142 tahrs were born in the park last year. 

According to the official, the final count of the newborns would be available after the census in May. Though Rajamala in the national park is considered the natural habitat of the Nilgiri tahr, the animal is found in areas, including Devikulam, Adimaly, Kadavary, Kambakallu, Mankulam, and Meesapulimala. Census has been extended to these places as well.

The main predators of the Nilgiri tahr in the Munnar region of the Western Ghats are wild dogs and leopards. The calves could also fall prey to eagles in the early stages. 

No entry for visitors  
To ensure a peaceful environment for the pregnant tahrs to give birth, public entry is restricted during the breeding season. 

Breeding season
The forest department authorities with the ENP are hopeful that more tahrs will be born this year because of the early onset of the breeding season. 

