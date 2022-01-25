Criticism fine, but won’t drop SilverLine: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite mounting opposition from various corners, the state government has made it clear that the SilverLine project won’t be abandoned. In an attempt to garner public support in favour of its ambitious project, the state government has come out with a special edition of its publication ‘Kerala Calling’, detailing the advantages of the project while also responding to criticism levelled against it.

In a detailed article, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said steps are being taken to reduce the number of buildings -- 9,314 -- that come in the way of the proposed alignment. “As much as `13,265 crore has been set apart for payment of damages, including land acquisition. Of this, `1,730 crore will be for rehabilitation and `4,460 crore for compensation for houses,” he said.

Stating that the government is ready to listen to constructive criticism, Pinarayi said opposition for the mere sake of torpedoing developmental projects won’t deter the government from fulfilling its promise to people. He pointed out that the semi high-speed rail would be a more practical option for the state than high-speed rail.

Responding to criticism, he added that expansion of existing railway lines won’t be sufficient. The project was discussed in the assembly in January last year. “A clear-cut rehabilitation plan is being put in place. Not a single individual in the state will be rendered homeless,” he added.

Meanwhile, Minister for Railways V Abdurahiman refuted apprehensions that the project will divide the state. In an article, he said overbridges or underpasses will be constructed every 500 metres for people to cross over to the other side. “To prevent people and animals from entering the track, a protected zone will be formed according to the rules of the Indian Railways,” he said.

K-Rail’s geotechnical engineering consultant K Balan said SilverLine will not cause flooding. Stating that embankments will not lead to flooding, he said discussions are on with experts to resolve issues related to alignment.

Experts like United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction chief Muralee Thummarukudy has also written explaining why the project is an absolute necessity. Referring to examples from across the globe, he observed that the project will expedite the state’s economic activities.

“In 2019 alone, roads in Kerala witnessed a loss of 4,300 lives. If traffic shifts to trains, this will bring down casualties,” he said. Advocating high-speed rail, Thummarukudy said it would help the state compete with Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad. The publication has also come up with voices from people from different strata of society supporting the project.

Rs 1,730 cr has been set aside for rehabilitation while another C4,460 crore has been set apart to pay compensation for houses