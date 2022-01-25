STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
EMS’ youngest son Sasi passes away

S Sasi, 65, the youngest son of legendary Communist leader and first CM of Kerala late EMS Namboodiripad, died in Mumbai on Monday.

Published: 25th January 2022 07:01 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: S Sasi, 65, the youngest son of legendary Communist leader and first CM of Kerala late EMS Namboodiripad, died in Mumbai on Monday. He had retired as chief accounts officer of Deshabhimani daily and was living with his daughter in Mumbai. Sasi collapsed and died as he reached home after an evening walk, said relatives. 

Sasi lived with EMS when the leader was working as CPM general secretary in Delhi. Later, he joined Deshabhimani in Thiruvananthapuram. When the Thrissur unit of Deshabhimani was launched in 2000, he shifted base to Thrissur and started living there. 

Sasi leaves behind wife K S Girija who was a former deputy manager of Deshabhimani, daughters Anupama Sasi (Toshiba, Delhi) and Aparna Sasi (TCS, Mumbai) and sons-in-law AM Jigeesh (The Hindu, New Delhi) and Rajesh J Varma (Godrej, Mumbai) 

CM Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of Sasi. “He was noted for sincerity, dedication and effectiveness with which he had discharged various responsibilities,” said Pinarayi Vijayan. CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and other senior leaders also expressed condolences.

