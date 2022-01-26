STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Girl raped when she was minor found dead at home in Kannur

A 19-year-old Pocso case survivor was found hanging from the window grill in her bedroom at Kutteri near Taliparamba.  

By Express News Service

KANNUR: A 19-year-old Pocso case survivor was found hanging from the window grill in her bedroom at Kutteri near Taliparamba. According to Taliparamba police, the girl was found dead around 5pm on Monday. Though she was rushed to the hospital, her life could not be saved.

The postmortem examination was conducted at Kannur Government Medical College Hospital, Pariyaram, on Tuesday.  In 2020, the girl was subjected to sexual abuse when she was only 17 and the police arrested Rahul Krishna, a youth from Cherpulassery, Palakkad, in connection with the case on April 13 last year. 

According to the police, Rahul had got acquainted with the girl through Instagram. After chatting with her regularly through the social media platform, Rahul earned her trust and recorded the girl’s nude visuals.
In March 2020, he called the girl to Taliparamba and took her to Payyambalam beach.

According to the police report, the girl was sexually abused at Payyambalam. Though she tried to prevent the abuse, he showed her the visuals and threatened her that he would leak them. As she had lost her trust in Rahul, the girl later blocked his number and stopped using social media. Enraged at this, Rahul again threatened her that he would leak the visuals. 

Thinking that he would not do it, the girl ignored Rahul’s threats. But Rahul sent the visuals to one of her relatives. Following this, her parents lodged a complaint with the police about the sexual abuse.

