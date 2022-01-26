STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala minister unfurls National Flag upside down in Kasaragod's Republic Day celebration

Minister and top police officers salute the inverted flag, gaffe corrected only after journalists on the ground intervened

Published: 26th January 2022 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2022 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

Kasaragod district in-charge minister Ahammad Devarkovil unfurls the National Flag upside down, and salutes it without realising the gaffe at the Municipal Stadium in Vidyanagar.

Kasaragod district in-charge minister Ahammad Devarkovil unfurls the National Flag upside down, and salutes it without realising the gaffe at the Municipal Stadium in Vidyanagar. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

Kasaragod: The Kasaragod district in-charge minister Ahammad Devarkovil was left embarrassed as the National Flag he unfurled at the Republic Day function on January 26, 2022, faced upside down.

The minister for ports and district police chief Vaibhav Saxena, district collector in-charge ADM A K Ramendran, and other top police officers saluted the upside-down flag hoisted at the Kasaragod Municipal Stadium in Vidyanagar on Wednesday.

The mistake was spotted by journalists on duty and alerted the officials.

The minister expressed his displeasure to the district police chief and stopped the function till the National Flag was correctly hoisted.

In 10 minutes, the flag was lowered and correctly re-hoisted, and the Republic Day ceremony was reset. The minister saluted the National Flag and went ahead with the inspection of the guard of honour.

District police chief Saxena would be submitting a report on the gaffe to Kannur range deputy inspector general Rahul R Nair.

Kasaragod MP Rajmohan Unnithan, MLAs A K M Ashraf, N A Nellikkunnu, C H Kunhambu, M Rajagopalan, and district panchayat president Baby Balakrishnan were the present to watch the parade.

Chandera police inspector Narayanan led the parade by Vanitha Police, Armed Police, and Excise Department.

The march past was dropped because of Covid restrictions.

On November 1, 2021, during Karnataka's Rajyotsava celebration in Mangaluru, the ports minister and minister in-charge of neighbouring Dakshina Kannada district S Angara had also hoisted the National Flag upside down. The officials corrected the mistake while Angara walked back to the stage.

ALSO WATCH |

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kasaragod Ahammad Devarkovil Republic Day 2022 Kasaragod Republic Day
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp