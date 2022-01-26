Sale of Mahindra Thar to NRI not accorded yet, Guruvayur Devaswom tells HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Guruvayur Devaswom Management Committee has informed the Kerala High Court that the Commissioner is yet to accord sanction for the sale of the Mahindra Thar to an NRI and the vehicle is still in the custody of the Board.

The court recorded the submission and adjourned the case to February 22. The court also directed to furnish the details of the Mahindra Thar received as an offering from Anand Mahindra, chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra and later auctioned off by the Devaswom to Amal Muhammed Ali of Ernakulam.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice PG Ajith Kumar also directed the Commissioner of Guruvayur Devaswom to file a counter-affidavit. The court issued the order on the petition filed by Sreekumar Mankuzhy, Secretary of Hindu Seva Kendram, Ernakulam seeking to restrain the Devaswom from transferring the ownership of Mahindra Thar bearing Registration No. KL-46V-9454.

The court in its earlier order pointed out that as per sub-section (1) of Section 11 of the Guruvayur Devaswom Act, no movable property of nonperishable nature which is in the possession of the Committee and the value of which is more than five thousand rupees and no jewellery shall be sold, pledged, or otherwise alienated unless it is sanctioned by the Commissioner. Before giving sanction, the Commissioner shall publish the particulars relating to the proposed transaction in such manner as may be prescribed inviting objections and suggestions with respect thereto and shall duly consider all objections and suggestions received from the Committee or other persons having an interest in the temple, stated the court.

The petitioner pointed out that serious irregularity and illegality were perpetrated by the Guruvayur Devaswom. The decision to put the vehicle dedicated to the deity of Sree Krishna in Guruvayoor Temple to auction was in total violation of the provisions of the Guruvayoor Devaswom Act and the general principles regarding the auction and sold the same accepting a single bid for a price lesser than the original price of the vehicle

Advocate K Krishna Raj, counsel for the petitioner, submitted that the reason stated by the President of the Devaswom for conducting the auction was that the Devaswom could not use the off-road vehicle for daily purposes, but this was absolutely false. The action of the Administrator auctioning the vehicle without being decided by the Managing Committee is absolutely illegal, he submitted.