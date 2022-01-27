In setback for NIA, Kerala HC acquits duo convicted over 2006 Kozhikode twin blasts

P Ramdas By

KOCHI: In a major setback to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Kerala High Court on Thursday acquitted Thadiyantevida Naseer, the self-styled south India chief of Lashkar-e-Taiba, and his relative Shafas, the convicts in the 2006 twin bomb blasts in Kozhikode in Kerala. The court also dismissed the appeal filed by the NIA challenging the acquittal of Abdul Halim and Aboobacker Yusaf.

A Division Bench comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran and Justice Ziyad Rahman AA issued the judgement on the appeal filed by Nazeer and Shafas challenging the order of the NIA Special Court.

The NIA Special Court Ernakulam had awarded life imprisonment to the first accused Thadiyantevida Naseer and the fourth accused Shafas. Nazeer was also fined Rs.1.60 lakh and Shafaz Rs 1.10 lakh. The court acquitted the third accused Abdul Halim and the ninth accused Aboobacker Yusaf. The trial against four accused persons was completed on August 11, 2011. The second accused Mohammed Ashar and the eighth accused PP Yusaf were absconding at the time of the trial, but the NIA had arrested them in 2019. Sixth accused Fayiz died during the trial of the case while seventh accused Shammi Firoz turned approver and was examined as a witness. The fifth accused Abul Jaleel was not included in the chargesheet filed by the NIA.

The NIA's charge sheet stated that Nazeer and the other accused conspired, planned and executed the bomb blasts in Kozhikode KSRTC and mofussil bus stands on March 3, 2006. This was done as a retaliation against the perceived partisan attitude of the executive and judiciary rejecting bail to the Muslim accused in the second Marad communal carnage.

The meticulously planned explosions occurred at the two bus stations on Mavoor Road within a gap of 10 minutes in the afternoon. Timer devices had been used for exploding the bombs. Two persons, including a policeman, sustained minor injuries in the blast. Initially, it was investigated by a special police team. The case was later handed over to the Crime Branch. The NIA took over the case in 2009. Nazeer was arrested in 2009 at the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya.