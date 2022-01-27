Milena Salvini, ambassador of Kathakali in France, passes away at 84

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Milena Salvini, an Italy-born dancer who was a great enthusiast of Indian classical art, especially Kathakali, passed away in France on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

The 84-year-old dancer, who arrived in Kerala in 1965 to learn Kathakali, had established Centre Mandapa, a school of Indian dance forms in Paris, which flourished as a learning centre. She sponsored Kathakali troupes from Kerala and arranged stage performances in many European countries. This helped to increase the acceptance of Indian classical dance in the west. India had honoured her with Padma Shri in 2019.

Born in Milan in Italy in 1938, Milena lost her father when she was four years old. Her mother brought her to France where she started learning dance and music. In 1962 she obtained a scholarship to get trained in Kathakali at Kerala Kalamandalam. After completing her studies, Milena returned to Paris and arranged a tour for a Kathakali troupe under the UNESCO cultural exchange programme.

Milena married Roger Filipuzzi, an architect in 1974 and with his support opened the Mandapa Centre in Paris in 1975. In 1980, she arranged a European tour for the Kalamandalam's Kutiyattam troupe with funding from UNESCO. In 1999, she arranged another tour for Kutiyattam artists. Her efforts helped UNESCO recognise Koodiyattam as an ancient artform and include it in the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity programme in May 2001.

"She was a great enthusiast of Indian classical dance and held Indian artist in high esteem. I had performed at Mandapa along with my wife Paris Lakshmi in 2019. Mandapa is an old but beautiful theatre which serves as an Indian cultural centre," said Kathakali artist Pallipuram Sunil

"She was closely associated with all leading kathakali artists of our generation. She even used to undergo Chavitti Uzhichil, the traditional body massage for Kathakali artists. Milena had once approached me to get a French student trained in performing as Sugreevan of Balivadham. She was the cultural ambassador of Kerala in France., said artist Kalamandalam Ramachandran Unnithan.

In his condolence message Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi appreciated her passion for Indian art.

"Ms. Milena Salvini will be remembered for her passion towards Indian culture. She made numerous efforts to further popularise Kathakali across France. I am anguished by her passing away. My thoughts are with her family and well-wishers. May her soul rest in peace."

