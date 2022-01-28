STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Goods train derailed in Kerala's Aluva, services hit, check list of cancelled trains here

According to railway officials, four wagons of the 42-wagon train went off the tracks bringing the entire train service in the section to a halt.

Published: 28th January 2022 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Cranes in service to remove the wagons that got derailed at Aluva on Friday.

Cranes in service to remove the wagons that got derailed at Aluva on Friday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Trains towards and from Thiruvananthapuram in the Ernakulam-Thrissur section got inordinately delayed and many services got cancelled after a goods train derailed at Aluva yard on Thursday night, January 27, 2022, 

The goods train that had arrived from Dindigul en-route to Kollam was transporting cement bags. According to railway officials, four wagons of the 42-wagon train went off the tracks bringing the entire train service in the section to a halt.

Derailed parts of the train being removed from the tracks. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

Railway officials said the train had a halt at Aluva since cement bags in 26 wagons were to be offloaded at Aluva yard. "The derailment happened at the crossover point near the entry to Aluva yard. The engine and two wagons derailed first. The wheel of one of the wagons came off and the point system got destroyed," said a railway official.    

According to the official, eleven trains including MEMU services have been cancelled, while more than five trains are running late. "Traffic could be restored only on a single track since signalling and other operations had to be done manually," said officials.

Some of the train services that have been cancelled are:

06797 PGT-ERS MEMU special
06798ERS-PGT MEMU special
06017 SRR-ERS MEMU Special
22628 TVC-TP Exp
06449 ERS-ALLP Exp
06452 ALLP-ERS Exp

Train services that have been rescheduled are:

13352 ALLP-DHN Exp to be rescheduled at 9 am

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aluva Aluva yard Kerala train derailed Derail train Kochi Thiruvananthapuram Ernakulam Thrissur Kollam
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp