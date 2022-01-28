Goods train derailed in Kerala's Aluva, services hit, check list of cancelled trains here

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Trains towards and from Thiruvananthapuram in the Ernakulam-Thrissur section got inordinately delayed and many services got cancelled after a goods train derailed at Aluva yard on Thursday night, January 27, 2022,

The goods train that had arrived from Dindigul en-route to Kollam was transporting cement bags. According to railway officials, four wagons of the 42-wagon train went off the tracks bringing the entire train service in the section to a halt.

Derailed parts of the train being removed from the tracks. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

Railway officials said the train had a halt at Aluva since cement bags in 26 wagons were to be offloaded at Aluva yard. "The derailment happened at the crossover point near the entry to Aluva yard. The engine and two wagons derailed first. The wheel of one of the wagons came off and the point system got destroyed," said a railway official.



According to the official, eleven trains including MEMU services have been cancelled, while more than five trains are running late. "Traffic could be restored only on a single track since signalling and other operations had to be done manually," said officials.



Some of the train services that have been cancelled are:

06797 PGT-ERS MEMU special

06798ERS-PGT MEMU special

06017 SRR-ERS MEMU Special

22628 TVC-TP Exp

06449 ERS-ALLP Exp

06452 ALLP-ERS Exp



Train services that have been rescheduled are:



13352 ALLP-DHN Exp to be rescheduled at 9 am