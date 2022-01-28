STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Milena Salvini an ambassador of Kathakali in France

Milena Salvini, an Italy-born dancer who was a great enthusiast of Indian classical art, especially Kathakali, passed away in France on Tuesday.

Published: 28th January 2022 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

1938-2022

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Milena Salvini, an Italy-born dancer who was a great enthusiast of Indian classical art, especially Kathakali, passed away in France on Tuesday. The 84-year-old aesthete — who had arrived in Kerala in 1965 to learn Kathakali — had established the Centre Mandapa in Paris in 1975 which flourished into a school of Indian dance forms. She funded Kathakali and Koodiyattam troupes from Kerala to tour Europe with support from UNESCO and arranged stage performances in many European countries. That helped increase acceptance of Indian classical dance in the west. India had honoured her with Padma Shri in 2019. 

Born in Milan in 1938, Milena lost her father when she was four. Her mother brought her to France where she started learning dance and music. In 1962, she obtained a scholarship to train in Kathakali at the Kerala Kalamandalam. After completing her studies, Milena returned to Paris and arranged a tour for a Kathakali troupe. Milena married Roger Filipuzzi in 1974 and with his support opened the Mandapa Centre in the French capital. In 1980, she arranged a European tour for the Kalamandalam’s Koodiyattam troupe with funding from UNESCO. In 1999, she arranged another tour for Koodiyattam artists. Her efforts helped Koodiyattam earn UNESCO recognition as an ancient artform, and it was included in the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity programme in May 2001. 

Milena’s elder daughter, Isabelle Anna, is a Kathak exponent. Her younger daughter, Maria Kiran, is a Bharatanatyam artist. “My association with Milena dates back to the ‘60s when she came to Kalamandalam as a student. She trained under Padmanabhan Nair and Ramankutty Nair. I was a member of the first Kalamandalam troupe that went on a four-month-long tour of Europe arranged by Milena.

At that time, rice items were unavailable and she struggled a lot to arrange food for us. She had a great passion for Kathakali,” said Kathakali artist Kalamandalam Gopi.  She was closely associated with all leading Kathakali artists of the time, said Kalamandalam Ramachandran Unnithan. “She was the cultural ambassador of Kerala in France,” he said. 

In his condolence message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated her passion for Indian art. 
He tweeted: “Ms. Milena Salvini will be remembered for her passion towards Indian culture. She made numerous efforts to further popularise Kathakali across France. I am anguished by her passing away. My thoughts are with her family and well-wishers. May her soul rest in peace.”

Annette Leday, senior Kathakali artist in Paris
Milena Salvini was my mentor, model, artistic mother, and my guide in so many ways. She was a teacher, a dance lover and a builder. I remember her living for months together on the foundations of her Centre Mandapa in Paris with her husband Roger while carrying Isabelle! She did not seem to feel the lack of comfort! Probably something she learnt in Kerala where, in those days, you had to adjust to any situation and circumstance. She was an exacting dance teacher always demanding the best of you. Made me wait for a year testing me with Bharatanatyam before she allowed me to learn Kathakali. 

Shakuntala, senior Bharatanatyam artist in Paris
Milena has been the torchbearer for Indian arts in France since 1975. She was a passionate lover of Indian dance, and in those years, Indian performing arts were in great demand in France. I was blessed to start my career there as a young Bharatanatyam artist by performing at the Centre Mandapa just after my arangettam in 1976. I have lost a dear friend, and France and Indian culture have lost a great lady who had a mission and accomplished it beautifully till her last breath.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Milena Salvini Kathakali France
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp