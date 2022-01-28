Milena Salvini an ambassador of Kathakali in France

Manoj Viswanathan By

KOCHI: Milena Salvini, an Italy-born dancer who was a great enthusiast of Indian classical art, especially Kathakali, passed away in France on Tuesday. The 84-year-old aesthete — who had arrived in Kerala in 1965 to learn Kathakali — had established the Centre Mandapa in Paris in 1975 which flourished into a school of Indian dance forms. She funded Kathakali and Koodiyattam troupes from Kerala to tour Europe with support from UNESCO and arranged stage performances in many European countries. That helped increase acceptance of Indian classical dance in the west. India had honoured her with Padma Shri in 2019.

Born in Milan in 1938, Milena lost her father when she was four. Her mother brought her to France where she started learning dance and music. In 1962, she obtained a scholarship to train in Kathakali at the Kerala Kalamandalam. After completing her studies, Milena returned to Paris and arranged a tour for a Kathakali troupe. Milena married Roger Filipuzzi in 1974 and with his support opened the Mandapa Centre in the French capital. In 1980, she arranged a European tour for the Kalamandalam’s Koodiyattam troupe with funding from UNESCO. In 1999, she arranged another tour for Koodiyattam artists. Her efforts helped Koodiyattam earn UNESCO recognition as an ancient artform, and it was included in the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity programme in May 2001.

Milena’s elder daughter, Isabelle Anna, is a Kathak exponent. Her younger daughter, Maria Kiran, is a Bharatanatyam artist. “My association with Milena dates back to the ‘60s when she came to Kalamandalam as a student. She trained under Padmanabhan Nair and Ramankutty Nair. I was a member of the first Kalamandalam troupe that went on a four-month-long tour of Europe arranged by Milena.

At that time, rice items were unavailable and she struggled a lot to arrange food for us. She had a great passion for Kathakali,” said Kathakali artist Kalamandalam Gopi. She was closely associated with all leading Kathakali artists of the time, said Kalamandalam Ramachandran Unnithan. “She was the cultural ambassador of Kerala in France,” he said.

In his condolence message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated her passion for Indian art.

He tweeted: “Ms. Milena Salvini will be remembered for her passion towards Indian culture. She made numerous efforts to further popularise Kathakali across France. I am anguished by her passing away. My thoughts are with her family and well-wishers. May her soul rest in peace.”

Annette Leday, senior Kathakali artist in Paris

Milena Salvini was my mentor, model, artistic mother, and my guide in so many ways. She was a teacher, a dance lover and a builder. I remember her living for months together on the foundations of her Centre Mandapa in Paris with her husband Roger while carrying Isabelle! She did not seem to feel the lack of comfort! Probably something she learnt in Kerala where, in those days, you had to adjust to any situation and circumstance. She was an exacting dance teacher always demanding the best of you. Made me wait for a year testing me with Bharatanatyam before she allowed me to learn Kathakali.

Shakuntala, senior Bharatanatyam artist in Paris

Milena has been the torchbearer for Indian arts in France since 1975. She was a passionate lover of Indian dance, and in those years, Indian performing arts were in great demand in France. I was blessed to start my career there as a young Bharatanatyam artist by performing at the Centre Mandapa just after my arangettam in 1976. I have lost a dear friend, and France and Indian culture have lost a great lady who had a mission and accomplished it beautifully till her last breath.