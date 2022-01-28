STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Offline classes in Kerala to continue for classes 10-12

Sivankutty told reporters after the meeting that 70% marks will be from the focus area, as decided earlier. Any changes in evaluation pattern will be decided later, he said.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has decided to continue with offline classes for students of classes 10, 11 and 12. A decision to this effect was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Thursday. To finish portions, practical exams would be held after the written exams. There are no changes in the ‘focus area’ portions. 

Sivankutty told reporters after the meeting that 70% marks will be from the focus area, as decided earlier. Any changes in evaluation pattern will be decided later, he said. “For entrance exams, questions are asked from the entire portion. In such a scenario, our children should not be left behind,” Sivankutty said, justifying the government’s stance not to review the focus area portions already decided. He said discussions surrounding “full A+” will only serve to weaken the concept of child-oriented comprehensive development.   

The Plus-Two improvement exam will be held as per schedule from January 31. “If any student tests Covid positive, special rooms will be made available at the exam hall,” Sivankutty said.  The ongoing online classes for students from Classes 1 to 9 will be strengthened. Digital classes will be telecast through KITE-Victers. For students in classes 8-12, online classes will be held through G-Suite platform. Attendance will be compulsory for online classes. 

