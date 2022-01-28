Omicron drives third Covid wave, next three weeks very crucial for Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the first time, the state government has confirmed that the third Covid wave in Kerala is propelled by Omicron. Health Minister Veena George said on Thursday that a study found that 94% of the samples analysed showed the presence of Omicron and the remaining six the Delta variant. The rapid spread of the infection and less severity are the characteristics of the Omicron.

This is the first such study by the government that confirms the community transmission of Omicron. Earlier, a sample study on international travellers found 80% of infection was due to Omicron and 20% due to Delta.

On Thursday, the state reported 51,739 Covid cases and 11 deaths. Test positivity rate was reduced to 44.6% compared to the last two days. Among the new patients, 1,301 were admitted to hospitals. Only 3.6% of the 3,09,489 patients are hospitalised.

Veena said the next three weeks are going to be crucial and the cases are likely to increase till the end of the first week of February. The use of ICUs decreased by 2% this week compared to the previous week. The use of ventilator also casme down.

Around 59% of ICU beds and 86% of ventilators are remaining unoccupied. In private sector, ICU occupancy is only 8.3% and ventilator occupancy only 9%. The minister also warned of strict action against hospitals denying Covid or non-Covid treatment to patients.

Home care not due to lack of capacity, says Veena

“Home care has been implemented not due to lack of capacity. It’s the standard used worldwide to deal with an Omicron wave. In such a wave only 3% patients require hospital treatment,” said Veena. She, however, asked those in home care to watch out for the red flags that indicate worsening of condition. In such cases, they shall immediately seek medical help.

Those with comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension and heart diseases should opt for home care after consulting a doctor. Those who have undergone organ transplantation, HIV patients and those under immunosuppressant medication shall use the Covid first and second line treatment centres.

The health department has also strengthened the functioning of post-Covid clinics from PHC to medical college level. The department has urged private hospitals to launch post-Covid clinics as various health issues are reported in those who have recovered from Covid. Veena said post-Covid clinics will be operational from 12 noon to 2pm in all PHCs, FHCs and CHCs from Monday to Saturday. In district, general and taluk hospitals, post-Covid clinics will be functional on all days.

Offline mode to continue for classes 10 to 12

The government has decided to continue with offline classes for students of classes 10, 11 and 12. To finish portions in time, practical exams will be held after the written exams.

Stringent curbs enforced in four more districts

The government has decided to enforce more curbs in Idukki, Kottayam, Path-anamthitta and Kollam districts. These districts are classified under Category C, where utmost focus is given.